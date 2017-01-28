Again, this January 27, Cuba will be lit up with the Marti and Fidel Castro flames, as carried by the Generation of the Centennial for 64 years, so as not to let the Apostle die

ETECSA Extends Commercial Options in Mobile Telephony The Nauta Bag is joined by two new options: Voice Plan and SMS Plan 2 days ago The Nauta Bag is joined by two new options: Voice Plan and SMS Plan

The Capital with Wet Feet The inhabitants of the north coast of Havana lived tense moments on Monday afternoon, because of the penetrations of the sea motivated by the persistent winds that lash the Cuban West these days 2 days ago The inhabitants of the north coast of Havana lived tense moments on Monday afternoon, because of the penetrations of the sea motivated by the persistent winds that lash the Cuban West these days

Portrait of the Cuban Adolescent The behavior of our adolescents goes hand in hand with today´s Cuba, and it has to be understood in this new context. This was revealed by a characterization survey on this sector of the population, conducted for the first time in the nation and whose final results will be published this year 2 days ago The behavior of our adolescents goes hand in hand with today´s Cuba, and it has to be understood in this new context. This was revealed by a characterization survey on this sector of the population, conducted for the first time in the nation and whose final results will be published this year

Mexico Returns Undocumented Migrants to Cuba The Mexican INM ratified the commitment to apply the law without distinction of nationality, ensuring human rights 2 days ago The Mexican INM ratified the commitment to apply the law without distinction of nationality, ensuring human rights

Raul Castro´s speech at CELAC Summit HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuban News Agency now reproduces the full text of the speech delivered by the Cuban President Raul Castro during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) held in the Dominican Republic. 3 days ago

New Trumpet in the White House Some 900,000 people will be in Washington on Saturday for the investiture, not counting the hundreds of thousands of protesters planned, because not all in the U.S. believe in that oath, and the claim of illegitimacy has marked the new presidency 9 days ago

Shipwrecks of the American Dream The grief still remains in the families of those who committed crimes or died when leaving the country illegally motivated by the defunct wet foot/dry foot policy 9 days ago

Fifth CELAC Summit: Strengthening Unity Representatives of social and progressive movements will also meet as part of the meeting, to be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on January 25th and will be preceded by the meeting of national coordinators on 21, 22 and 23, and by the meeting of foreign ministers, scheduled for the 24th 10 days ago

Cuban Vaccine, a Hope against Cancer in the World Immunotherapy developed in the country against lung cancer, whose clinical trials in the United States began recently, has already benefited around 10,000 people worldwide 13 days ago Immunotherapy developed in the country against lung cancer, whose clinical trials in the United States began recently, has already benefited around 10,000 people worldwide

Declaration by the Revolutionary Government For several years, it had been a permanent interest of the Cuban government to adopt a new immigration agreement with the United States to solve the serious problems that continued to affect migration relations, despite the existence of bilateral agreements in this area 13 days ago For several years, it had been a permanent interest of the Cuban government to adopt a new immigration agreement with the United States to solve the serious problems that continued to affect migration relations, despite the existence of bilateral agreements in this area

Mella: the Legacy they could not Silence Members of the University Student Federation gathered at the foot of the steps of the University of Havana, at the memorial that keeps his ashes 18 days ago Members of the University Student Federation gathered at the foot of the steps of the University of Havana, at the memorial that keeps his ashes

A New Affront to Constitutionality A great number of the signings collected by the MUD are fraudulent, CNE assures hace 7 months ago A great number of the signings collected by the MUD are fraudulent, CNE assures

Fidel and Marti: Doctrines of the Greats As our top pro-independence leaders Marti and Fidel bore the same patriotic genes of Céspedes, that “father of all Cubans” who produced the best soldier-children for his army hace 1 month ago As our top pro-independence leaders Marti and Fidel bore the same patriotic genes of Céspedes, that “father of all Cubans” who produced the best soldier-children for his army

Cuban Vegetable Charcoal to US Market Initial shipment includes two containers of 20 tons of charcoal, at a price of $ 420 per ton 19 days ago

Cubans Swear Loyalty to the Ideas and Work of the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution Remarks by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, during the massive posthumous tribute to the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, in the Revolution Square on November 29, 2016, “ Year 58 of the Revolution ” hace 1 month ago

Trio of Objections to Obama Policies From his own government, the US president receives negative control proposals on the possession of weapons hace 7 months ago

We Are the Commandante Cuban youth talk about Fidel in the present tense. It cannot be otherwise, he taught them that utopias become reality and that the destiny of the Fatherland belongs to them hace 2 months ago Cuban youth talk about Fidel in the present tense. It cannot be otherwise, he taught them that utopias become reality and that the destiny of the Fatherland belongs to them

Paying Honor to Martí and Fidel The Young Communist League, student organizations and youth movements are preparing the homage to Martí, on the 164 th anniversary of his birth 24 days ago

Supporters of Chavez Close Ranks Around Maduro OAS aligned with opposition schemes promoting violence hace 8 months ago OAS aligned with opposition schemes promoting violence

Press release of the Organizing Committee The Organizing Committee of the Central Committee of the Party, the State and Government for the funeral of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, informs the population how the tributes to the leader of the Cuban Revolution will be carried out in the coming days hace 2 months ago

Astronomical Phenomena in 2017 This 2017 brings surprises to those who like to look at the sky, including two eclipses of sun that can be seen in our continent 24 days ago

Canada Will Always Be a Friend of Cuba Justin Trudeau concluded his official visit to Cuba, where the ties between both countries were strengthened hace 2 months ago

Decree of the National Council on National Mourning On the death of the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba has declared nine days of National Mourning, from 06:00 hours from November 26 to 12:00 Hours on December 4, 2016 hace 2 months ago

Rescuing the Polymita The measure seeks to preserve the Cuban mollusk because of the excessive exploitation mainly caused by the international demand of collectors 24 days ago

Raúl Received Sam Nujoma In an atmosphere of fraternity, they talked about the excellent relations existing between both nations and the historic ties binding them hace 4 months ago In an atmosphere of fraternity, they talked about the excellent relations existing between both nations and the historic ties binding them

In a Tight Formation! Students, university students, workers, farmers and Cuban workers who defended our independence in the context of the Continental Day for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism hace 2 months ago Students, university students, workers, farmers and Cuban workers who defended our independence in the context of the Continental Day for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism

Colombia Now has a New Peace Agreement The text arrived after the re-compilation and study of initiatives arising from the deep exercise of dialogue that followed the triumph of the No in the plebiscite of October 2. A constructive atmosphere and good will prevailed in the delegations of the Government and the FARC-EP during its more than 15 days of work in Havana hace 2 months ago The text arrived after the re-compilation and study of initiatives arising from the deep exercise of dialogue that followed the triumph of the No in the plebiscite of October 2. A constructive atmosphere and good will prevailed in the delegations of the Government and the FARC-EP during its more than 15 days of work in Havana

Accompanying the Youth in their Renewal Proposals Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reflected in Sancti Spíritus on the vital contribution the participation of young people in all the processes of the nation represents for Cuba hace 2 months ago Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reflected in Sancti Spíritus on the vital contribution the participation of young people in all the processes of the nation represents for Cuba

Official Announcement for Amigos de las FAR Competition The Revolutionary Armed Forces and the José Martí Pioneers Organization are calling all the Cuban schoolchildren to take part in the Amigos de las FAR competition 24 days ago

The Road is Still Long Ariel Martínez knew he wanted to feel forever the thrill filling his heart. That’s why he is today a soloist of Cuba’s National Ballet hace 2 months ago Ariel Martínez knew he wanted to feel forever the thrill filling his heart. That’s why he is today a soloist of Cuba’s National Ballet

Sixty Per Cent of Argentineans are Unemployed The neoliberal measures imposed by the government of Mauricio Macri have left thousands of Argentineans unemployed 60 per cent of Argentines are unemployed hace 2 months ago The neoliberal measures imposed by the government of Mauricio Macri have left thousands of Argentineans unemployed 60 per cent of Argentines are unemployed

Deadly Risks! Do we believe we are invulnerable on the road or do we think that drivers are solely responsible for what happens on it? In Cuba, pedestrians increasingly affect the occurrence of traffic accidents hace 2 months ago Do we believe we are invulnerable on the road or do we think that drivers are solely responsible for what happens on it? In Cuba, pedestrians increasingly affect the occurrence of traffic accidents

The Sublime Privilege of Friendship The FAR is six decades old and is seen by Cuban children as the guarantee for a happy childhood in a sovereign homeland. JR published today the prizewinners of the 2016 Amigos de las FAR competition 24 days ago

Cubans in the United States Call for an End of the Blockade In the 3rd. Meeting of Cuban residents in the neighbouring country, they discussed the role of that community in the current stage of bilateral relations hace 3 months ago In the 3rd. Meeting of Cuban residents in the neighbouring country, they discussed the role of that community in the current stage of bilateral relations

Europeans Protest Free Trade Deal with US and Canada The mass demonstrations three days ago in Germany were seconded by thousands of Belgians who spilled out into the streets in Brussels this Tuesday hace 4 months ago

The First Steps on the Path to Peace Although in fact the most important is the silence of weapons, made official last August 29, the real effect of the bilateral agreement will be seen from now on with the demobilization of rebels, the redress of victims, the sanction of serious crimes and the commitments made by the Government in terms of illegal drugs hace 4 months ago

Trump Promises Very Important Decisions The climate of protest is maintained in several US cities hace 2 months ago The climate of protest is maintained in several US cities

Johen, Happy with Double Result The Cuban Johen Lefont created today a world record in dominion of the ball, in a swimming pool hace 2 months ago

Heberprot-P Registered in 23 Countries Researchers and scientists from many countries recognize the effectiveness of Heberprot-P in the treatment to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcer hace 1 month ago

Obama Concludes Visit to Cuba President Raul Castro came to say goodbye. Three days of a visit is a further step in the process of normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States hace 10 months ago

Japanese Parliamentary League Highlights Interest in Cuba On the agenda of the Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, was the visit to the city of Hiroshima hace 8 months ago On the agenda of the Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, was the visit to the city of Hiroshima

Keys to a Turkish (Blood) Bath The terrible attacks occurred on Tuesday in a unique situation: the role of Turkey in the refugee program in Europe, the recomposition of its links with Russia and Israel and the decline of the Islamic State hace 7 months ago

Gold Medal Between Blows and Dance Julio César La Cruz was a shadow moving out of the reach of Kazakh Adilbek Niyazymbetov. Thereby Cuba took its third gold medal in the current Olympic Games hace 5 months ago

A New Moncada Program The National Council of the University Student Federation concluded in Havana with the review of important documents approved in the 7 th Congress of the Party hace 5 months ago

Reaching Round Figures Luis Felipe Rivera from Isla de la Juventud reached 1 000 runs scored; Yosvany Alarcón from Las Tunas has 100 home-runs now; Yorbis Borroto, from Ciego de Avila 200 doubles. The latest achievement: Alexander Ayala (100 HRs) and Danel Castro (1000 RBIs) hace 4 months ago

New Dinamic in Cuba-China Relations The first visit to Cuba by a Chinese Prime Minister produced important agreements which confirmed the strength of 56 year-old ties hace 4 months ago The first visit to Cuba by a Chinese Prime Minister produced important agreements which confirmed the strength of 56 year-old ties

Michel Temer Meets Latin American Rejection Sme representatives from Latin American countries left the room when Brazil’s President addressed the meeting hace 4 months ago

Cuba will continue to participate in Mais Médicos program Cuba’s Ministry for Public Health, committed with the solidarity and humanist principles which have always guided the Cuban medical cooperation, informs that it will continue to take part in the agreement, still amid the recent events in Brazil hace 4 months ago

Raúl Calls to Leave No Experience Unattended President of the National Defense Council, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz visited Santiago de Cuba on the occasion of the threat posed by great intensity hurricane Matthew hace 3 months ago

The Revolution Cannot be destroyed either with Bombs or Subversive Plans This Thursday the people of Cuba paid tribute to 73 victims of the crime staged in Barbados hace 3 months ago

US Minister of Health Concludes Visit to the Island During her stay, Sylvia Burwell met with her Cuban counterpart, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Minister of Public Health and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of control, research, surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of cancer hace 3 months ago During her stay, Sylvia Burwell met with her Cuban counterpart, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Minister of Public Health and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of control, research, surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of cancer

US Transition of Power to Start with Obama and Trump Meeting Diverse reactions in the United States and the rest of the world to Trump’s unexpected victory. Demonstrations against the elected president hace 2 months ago Diverse reactions in the United States and the rest of the world to Trump’s unexpected victory. Demonstrations against the elected president

Intimate Stories for Footage Once more Fernando Pérez is at the core of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema with his film Últimos días en La Habana hace 1 month ago

Space for Discussion of University Science The 22nd National Forum of University Students of Exact, Natural, Social and Humanistic Sciences boosts research development for new scientific, economic, social and environmental knowledge in the country hace 8 months ago The 22nd National Forum of University Students of Exact, Natural, Social and Humanistic Sciences boosts research development for new scientific, economic, social and environmental knowledge in the country

Cuban Achievements Shown in International Meeting of Young Workers The participants in the event, among them a Cuban delegation headed by the First Secretary of the UJC denounce the attacks against Venezuela, including by the OAS hace 7 months ago

My Heart has Always Been in Cuba The famous dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta gives an interview about his own ballet company, which will be officially launched next April 8

Malleta and Duarte in Canada The Cubans join the Ottawa Champions team roster next season in the independent Can-Am League hace 8 months ago The Cubans join the Ottawa Champions team roster next season in the independent Can-Am League

Six U.S Airlines Allowed to Travel to Cuba



Engage Cuba welcomes flight permission announced by the U.S Transport Department hace 7 months ago Engage Cuba welcomes flight permission announced by the U.S Transport Department

Debate about the Future of Cuba From today until September 20 a democratic debate will be held throughout the country, in which millions of Cubans will participate directly hace 7 months ago

Again to the Limit Against Japan this time, the Cuban men's volleyball squad again showed many ups and downs in its game, and it cost them having to do their utmost to subjugate the Nipponese hace 7 months ago Against Japan this time, the Cuban men's volleyball squad again showed many ups and downs in its game, and it cost them having to do their utmost to subjugate the Nipponese

Raul Receives Ban Ki-moon Secretary General of the United Nations Organization said he was happy to visit our country again and reiterated the recognition of the role Cuba is playing in the peace process in Colombia hace 7 months ago Secretary General of the United Nations Organization said he was happy to visit our country again and reiterated the recognition of the role Cuba is playing in the peace process in Colombia

Raul Granted Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Panama It is a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Panama, said Diaz-Canel hace 7 months ago

Unnatural Selection Robots have begun to reproduce themselves following the biological principles of evolution and genetic inheritance. hace 7 months ago

CIGB, Integrating Centre of Cuban Biotechnology They give special recognition to Fidel and Raul in the political-cultural gala for the 30th anniversary of this prestigious scientific institution hace 7 months ago

UN Calls Weekly Ceasefire for 48 Hours in Syria With the aim of sending aid to the civilians in areas of continuous conflict the international entity calls local truces hace 6 months ago

Syria: Humanitarian Corridors to Cease Conflict Russia could help with this initiative to the process for reconquering Syrian cities carried out by the Government hace 6 months ago

World Day of Catholic Youth in Havana, in Line with Krakow Nearly 1 500 young Catholics from every diocese in Cuba and other Christian churches, together with bishops, priests, religious and seminarians, have participated in the event hace 6 months ago

Veitía: Brave and with Great Fighting Spirit Qatar 2015 runner-up Yosbany Veitía hace 5 months ago

The Major Earners Will Pay Most Resolution 261/2016 establishes the application of the Special Contribution to Social Security and the Tax on Personal Income to workers from Cuban companies with certain requirements hace 4 months ago

Lessons of Sacrifice In Cuban rural classrooms there are mountains of touching and surprising experiences. They should be our morrow every September and every second of life hace 4 months ago

Cuba and the Caribbean for Strengthening Ties Work visit by ACS Secretary hace 4 months ago

Olympic Spirit to Start Over in Rio de Janeiro The Olympic spirit is awakening again in Rio de Janeiro with the celebration of the 15th Paralympic Games from today until September 18 hace 4 months ago

American Airlines Land in Cuba The Boeing 737, flight 1041 came from Miami with 92 travelers on board hace 4 months ago

Raúl Receives President of the Islamic Republic of Iran In a cordial atmosphere, the two leaders discussed about the good state of relations between Cuba and Iran and ratified the willingness to continue to develop cooperation ties and exchange between the two countries hace 4 months ago In a cordial atmosphere, the two leaders discussed about the good state of relations between Cuba and Iran and ratified the willingness to continue to develop cooperation ties and exchange between the two countries

Raúl receives Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China In a fraternal meeting, the two leaders talked about the excellent relations between the two countries, and the main cooperation projects, and the projections for the strengthening of bilateral ties hace 4 months ago In a fraternal meeting, the two leaders talked about the excellent relations between the two countries, and the main cooperation projects, and the projections for the strengthening of bilateral ties

A Day to Honor and Denounce Acts of initiation in the University Student Federation will take place throughout the country this Friday hace 4 months ago Acts of initiation in the University Student Federation will take place throughout the country this Friday

Blockade Obstructs Normalization of Cuba-US Relations Josefina Vidal delt with key elements of the hostile policy and open confrontation established by that economic, financial and commercial siege by Washington against our country hace 3 months ago

Government and FARC-EP Ratify Ceasefire and Listen to Various Sectors The declaration of the parties was released in Havana by the heads of delegations hace 3 months ago

Arlenis Wins Silver Cuban Arlenis Sierra was second on Saturday in the points race hace 3 months ago

Today the Fight for Progress Unites Us In his first activity in Cuba, the premier of the Democratic Republic of Algeria spoke with Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, about the relations of friendship and mutual respect that both nations maintain hace 3 months ago

Yes, We Stand in Awe! We should not be surprised by the amazement of those who discover admiringly that in Cuba, for example, the ballet is an art that belongs to us all, because it also gives meaning to our existence hace 2 months ago

A Little Grass and Lots of Spur Chess, like any sport, also throws down predictions and generates unexpected news, such as the triumph of Mednyi Vsadnik by comfortable 5-1 over the host squad hace 2 months ago

The festival of Latin American Cinema The Argentinean film The Illustrious Citizen, by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, will inaugurate the 38th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema hace 2 months ago The Argentinean film The Illustrious Citizen, by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, will inaugurate the 38th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema

The Signing of the Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the EU The signing in Brussels of the Agreement of political dialogue and cooperation between Cuba, the EU and its member states buries the Common Position and inspires respect hace 1 month ago

Mexican film Desert, the Best of Fiction In the awards gala celebrated this Thursday in the Charles Chaplin cinema, the public opinion prize was also announced, granted to Ya no es antes, by Cuban Lester Hamlet hace 1 month ago

U.S and Japan Reinforce Asia-Pacific Military Alliance The Chancellors of both countries express concern for the tensions in the inter-Korean region, so they have reinforced their collaboration in the area hace 9 months ago

Paying Tribute to the Work of the Cuban Nation The Rector of the University of Havana Gustavo Cobreiro presided over the ceremony giving the university degree diploma to 111 doctors of Specific Sciences and two Doctors in Science hace 8 months ago The Rector of the University of Havana Gustavo Cobreiro presided over the ceremony giving the university degree diploma to 111 doctors of Specific Sciences and two Doctors in Science

Belarus and Cuba Express Willingness to Strengthen Ties President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the modernization of the Cuban economy opens up good prospects for cooperation with Cuba in agriculture and other economic sectors hace 8 months ago

Raúl Castro Conveys Condolences over Events in the United States Message of condolence by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, on the events that occurred in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016 hace 7 months ago Message of condolence by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, on the events that occurred in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016

Presence of Special Troops from France and Germany Worries Syria Any attempt to help fight terrorism should recognize the sovereignty and the legitimate government of Syria, said the nation hace 7 months ago Any attempt to help fight terrorism should recognize the sovereignty and the legitimate government of Syria, said the nation

From Thursday Cuba Max TV Channel in the US The plan is that the signal will be transmitted 24 hours straight and will show essentially programs designed and produced in Cuba hace 7 months ago

Robeisy, the Tenth Passenger The Cuban Olympic champion in London 2012, has secured his Olympic ticket to Rio de Janeiro hace 7 months ago The Cuban Olympic champion in London 2012, has secured his Olympic ticket to Rio de Janeiro

MasterCard Operational in Cuban ATMs First Conference on International Cash Transfers in Havana is seen as an important step in this area, despite the persistence of the US blockade and the legal restrictions in the financial field impeding the normalization of relations in the sector hace 7 months ago

Fidel is the Architect of the Cuban Cultural Policy The President of the National Association of Writers and Artists of Cuba Miguel Barnet said at the ceremony on the occasion of the 55 th Anniversary of the Words to Intellectuals speech that all the cultural options Cubans have at present we owe them to Fidel hace 7 months ago

Sweet Bye Bye to Can-Am After completing its unprecedented step in the Can-Am League, the Cuban team bid farewell to the northern lands with a win in the exhibition match against the Japanese Shikoku Island, the other guest in the tournament hace 6 months ago

Second Plenary Meeting of the Party Central Committee Held Members of the Central Committee were informed in detail about the reports on the execution of the Economic Plan in this first semester of the year and the State Budget Settlement in 2015 hace 6 months ago Members of the Central Committee were informed in detail about the reports on the execution of the Economic Plan in this first semester of the year and the State Budget Settlement in 2015

Report by the Ministry of Industries The Ministry of Industries presents report to the National Assembly of People's Power hace 6 months ago The Ministry of Industries presents report to the National Assembly of People's Power

The Transgressor Example of Mariana Mariana and Marcos Maceo set up a home full of harmony hace 6 months ago

BRICS for Improving Developing Countries’ Infrastructure Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa are the BRICS countries which are focusing on non-polluting energy projects and infrastructure dedicated to it hace 6 months ago

Cuba-US Mutual Compensations: A Topic of Very High Complexity The recent meeting in Washington is the continuity of the meeting held in Havana on December 2015 hace 6 months ago

Denia for Olympic Gold Medal Her status as World champion places discus thrower Denia Caballero in the spotlight of the Cuban athletics for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro hace 6 months ago

Honor and Commitment The national flag is now waving in Rio de Janeiro. “An embrace from the Cuban people”, INDER’s chairman wrote on a mural erected in the Olympic village hace 5 months ago The national flag is now waving in Rio de Janeiro. “An embrace from the Cuban people”, INDER’s chairman wrote on a mural erected in the Olympic village

Where the Honeybees Live There’s no Hunger Fernando René Deulofeu Rodríguez gets one hundred kilograms of honey per hive while the country’s average is 42 hace 5 months ago

The Farmer who Changed his Birthday Luis Monteagudo López was born on June 15, 1927; howeve r he always celebrates on August 13 hace 5 months ago

More Cuban Videogames in Production These new offers will join the ones designed in Cuba hace 5 months ago

Cuba Ratifies Commitment with International Civil Aviation Havana is hosting the 88 th CLAC meeting in the midst of great challenges to be faced by Cuba given the increase of air traffic in the Island hace 5 months ago

New Book about Juan Formell and Los Van Van Journalist and music connoisseur Rafael Lam launched a book offering details of Cuba’s musical train and its founding leader hace 5 months ago

The Olympic Priviledge Extends The farewell act to the Cuban delegation ahead of the Paralympic Games Rio de Janeiro 2016 will take place on August 25 at the Revolution Square and the outstanding athlete Omara Durand will carry the flag hace 5 months ago

The Highest Embrace Going through the sentimental and physical intensities in a peak month, like this August has been, when the Hermanos Saíz Association is turning three decades, the echoes of the traditional pilgrimage to the highest point of Cuba staged by the artistic youth could not be overlooked hace 5 months ago

Senate for Giving Dilma Political Death On Tuesday the legislative body in question went into heated debate before the final vote to be issued today Wednesday hace 5 months ago

Cuba´s Foreign Affairs Minister Welcomes US Transportation Secretary Cuba´s Transportation Minister met with his American counterpart hace 5 months ago

Venezuela Pledges Commitment to Peace and Security The streets of Caracas are protected by patrol and motorcycle units. The officers deployed belong to several bodies of the State security, and they give priority to parks, squares and other recreational areas in the city. hace 4 months ago

Use of Internet in Knowledge Management Miguel Díaz-Canel visits institutions and constructing works in Pinar del Río hace 4 months ago

Cuba´s Foreign Affairs Minister Defends NAM Values Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodríguez, who gave him details on the 17thSummit of Non Aligned countries hace 4 months ago

Raúl Returns to the Homeland Raúl recognized the work done by Cuban internationalists in different countries and made special reference to the role played by Henry Reeve Medical Brigade during Ebola epidemics in Africa hace 4 months ago

Shinzo Abe´s Visit to Cuba Sets Important Precedent in Cuba-Japan Relations As part of the historic visit by Japan´s Prime Minister to our country , this Thursday, the Asian leader paid tribute to National Hero José Martí and presided over the exchange of diplomatic notes making official a donation by the Japanese Government to Cuba hace 4 months ago

Safety is Guaranteed for Cuban Workers in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Bahamas Actions are defined to face the natural phenomenon and to undertake the recovery after its wake hace 3 months ago

The First Town and the pain of all the centuries Images and testimonies after the passage of Matthew add to the history of hurricanes. hace 3 months ago

Cuba Sends a ´Henry Reeve´ Medical Team to Haiti This brigade will work with specialists and graduates of Hygiene and Epidemiology as part of the more than 600 Cuban health collaborators who provide services in that sister country hace 3 months ago

Raul Oversees Actions in Baracoa

The Army General held a working meeting with ministers and other leaders involved in the recovery of the eastern region hace 3 months ago

Hosting a Navy ship of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela The Venezuelan Navy ship Tango 63 came into the Bay of Santiago de Cuba, with humanitarian aid for victims of Hurricane Matthew in the province of Guantanamo hace 3 months ago

Leinier Stays Focussed The chess player from Mayabeque Leinier Dominguez begins on Sunday his wanderings in the 32nd European Club Championship hace 2 months ago

Evo and Juantorena: Live Dialogue In his exchange with the Bolivian president, Juantorena presented details of the strategies of work in Cuba for the development of athletes and stimulate the mass practice of physical activities in all age groups hace 2 months ago

Cuba and Vietnam Issue Joint Declaration

Joint Declaration made public as a result of the official visit to Cuba by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang following Army General Raúl Castro Ruz’s invitation, also lists the 18 points on the successful result of the visit hace 2 months ago

ETECSA and Google Ratify Agreement on Faster Digital Access hace 1 month ago

The Sprint of Santa Clara Onel Santa Clara, from Guantanamo, managed to be placed in third in the classification of that category in the 52nd Vuelta Ciclística of Costa Rica hace 1 month ago

Against Prejudice The debates on the first day of the 12th Latin-American Meeting on Gender and Communication revolved around the women’s involvement in the economy, the rural environments and the media hace 8 months ago The debates on the first day of the 12th Latin-American Meeting on Gender and Communication revolved around the women’s involvement in the economy, the rural environments and the media

A Truism in the United States Medical studies reveal how class differences affect life expectancy in the society of that northern nation hace 9 months ago

Mobile, a U.S Port Making Eyes at Cuba The Mayor of a friendly U.S city has visited Havana with the desire of reinforcing the historical solidarity between his city and Cuba hace 8 months ago

Belgium Confirms Strength of Friendship with Cuba On the recent visit to the island Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders met with the President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Raul Castro, and discussed progress in bilateral relations and the potential for development hace 8 months ago On the recent visit to the island Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders met with the President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Raul Castro, and discussed progress in bilateral relations and the potential for development

Euthanasia: Utopia or Necessity? When the existence entails great pain, should the suffering person eliminate the agony accelerating the end of their life? Euthanasia practices continue being a challenge in the bioethical, legal and medical orders hace 7 months ago

Venezuela Denounces Harassment of Almagro OAS calls a meeting in Washington on June 21 with ex-presidents promoting dialogue hace 7 months ago OAS calls a meeting in Washington on June 21 with ex-presidents promoting dialogue

Fidel Highlights Antiracist Commitment The leader of the Cuban Revolution has managed to reach the deepest roots of an ancient problem of mankind hace 7 months ago The leader of the Cuban Revolution has managed to reach the deepest roots of an ancient problem of mankind

Already Eight Teachers Killed in Demonstrations in Oaxaca Protests against education reform that teachers consider unjust is costing lives, including that of a journalist. So far dozens injured because of the violent repression hace 7 months ago

Talking Among Cubans Members of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League (UJC) from student organizations and youth movements held an exchange last Thursday, with representatives of the new generation of religious leaders in Cuba hace 7 months ago Members of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League (UJC) from student organizations and youth movements held an exchange last Thursday, with representatives of the new generation of religious leaders in Cuba

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez at Opening of the Expanded Panama Canal The First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba will be present at the ceremony scheduled for Sunday June 26 in Cocolí, Panama hace 7 months ago

Stockbreeding in Cuba Nowadays Cuban stockbreeding will experience a gradual takeoff after receiving modern equipment, as a result of several credits granted to Cuba. However, the considerable exit of technicians, engineers, veterinarians and skilled workers is a major obstacle for its development hace 7 months ago

A singular initiative organized by the José Martí Youth Movement, reinforces values and the defense of our national identity

EU-Russia: Lengthens Sanctions and Blow Boomeranging Economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the conflict over Ukraine will be extended for another six months hace 7 months ago

Cristina Fernández Denounces Law Harassments The former president of Argentina defines the campaign carried out against her as false accusations that only seek to deflect the attention from the serious situation in Argentina

A Portrait of Theresa May Challenges will define whether Britain's new president will be a «lady of iron» hace 6 months ago

Ricardo Cabrisas and José Ramón Saborido Appointed Ministers of Economy and Planning and Higher Education Respectively Cuba’s Council of State agreed to relieve comrades Marino Murillo Jorge and Rodolfo Alarcón of their responsibilities hace 6 months ago Cuba’s Council of State agreed to relieve comrades Marino Murillo Jorge and Rodolfo Alarcón of their responsibilities

Digital Television Wins Spaces in Cuba DTV reception in Cuba reaches the 60 percent of national territory. More than one million of receivers are in the hands of the population hace 6 months ago DTV reception in Cuba reaches the 60 percent of national territory. More than one million of receivers are in the hands of the population

One Flag and Lots of History The Cuban delegation to the Olympics reccived its standard hace 6 months ago

BRICS for Improving Developing Countries Infrastructure Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa are the BRICS countries which are focusing on non-polluting energy projects and infrastructure dedicated to it hace 6 months ago

A New Sulfuric Acid Plant in Moa The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes verified last Thursday the beginning of the operations in the modern plant built in the areas of the nickel company Comandante Pedro Sotto Alba in Moa, Holguín hace 6 months ago

Fidel on the Target More than 600 plots were planned to kill the Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The Cuban people’s involvement was the key to their dismantling hace 6 months ago

Exhibition on the History of the Cuban Communist Party This exhibition is part of the activities to pay honor to Fidel's 90th birthday hace 6 months ago This exhibition is part of the activities to pay honor to Fidel's 90birthday

Cuban Troubadours and Writers Show Their Art to Caimanera Town in Guantanamo hace 5 months ago

French companies will operate at Havana's José Martí International Airport. The project foresees the financing and execution of immediate actions to improve the quality of service, as well as mid-term and long-term investments, in line with the expected increase of travelers

Chávez in History Venezuelan Journalist Ernesto Villegas offers lecture on the Latin American leader and Latin-American communicator hace 5 months ago

Venezuelas United Socialist Party Calls to Support Bolivarian Government Venezuelan opposition insists in calling to social upheaval and violence hace 5 months ago Venezuelan opposition insists in calling to social upheaval and violence

Together With Fidel and Martí in the Highest of Cuba Nearly thirty young artists and intellectuals from the Hermanos Saíz Association will arrive to the Pico Turquino this August 13 to celebrate the 90th birthday of the historical leader of the Revolution and the International Youth Day hace 5 months ago

OCLAE: Another Step of Continental Rebelliousness Cuban students joined their regional brothers 50 years ago in a very symbolic space of struggle: Havana´s University Grandstand hace 5 months ago

UNEAC: An open organization with social commitment Next Monday August 22, the National Union of Cuban Artists and Writers will turn 55 years. This will be celebrated with a cultural gala at Havana’s Alicia Alonso Theater hace 5 months ago

MPLA Has Accomplished its Mission in Every Stage President Dos Santos opened the 7 th Congress of the Party and ensured that it is for all Angolans without distinction hace 5 months ago

ETECSA and AT&T Sign Agreement The deal will enable the phone calls, through direct interconnection between both countries hace 5 months ago

Raúl Receives Iran’s Foreign Minister In a friendly atmosphere, they exchanged views on the positive state of bilateral relations and expressed their interest in broadening these in the economic, commercial, financial and cooperation sectors hace 5 months ago

The Question for Colombia’s Peace Plebiscite Colombia’s President revealed in Twitter the question to be answered by Colombians to decide on the future of the process, which will end more than 50 years of armed conflict in the South American country hace 5 months ago

Brazil: History will be Implacable with Coup Perpetrators President Dilma Rousseff removed from office by 61 votes in the Senate, ratifies that she will continue struggling to build a better future. They couldn´t disqualified her politically, as the Right was also trying. Michel Temer, the coup perpetrator, ran out to take the oath. Continental rejection to the coup is growing up hace 5 months ago

At the Thresold of a New Colombia After the ceasefire came into force a new stage is beginning hace 4 months ago

Twenty Years of Obsession The duo made up by Magia López and Alexey Rodríguez Mola has been strengthened as time is passing by, supported by lot of work and love for the music that is born in the neighborhood and reflects life with its conflicts: the Hip Hop hace 4 months ago

Preventive Management Plan for Green Mussel Invasion

Green Mussel or perna viridis features as one of the exotic species invading Cienfuegos bay for over a decade hace 4 months ago

Habanarte has Already Kicked off The festival makes up a model of integration that has allowed the audience to receive a high quality program hace 4 months ago

ETECSA and Telcel Mexico Sign Roaming Agreement Through the signing of a contract attachement, the operator can expand the service and the network coverage, through its affiliated companies in other countries hace 4 months ago Through the signing of a contract attachement, the operator can expand the service and the network coverage, through its affiliated companies in other countries

Amicable meeting between Iranian President and Fidel In a cordial meeting, the distinguished guest expressed his satisfaction for visiting Cuba, and reaffirmed his admiration of the country's struggle, accomplishments, and disinterested aid to other peoples hace 4 months ago

Raúl Welcomes First Minister of Japan The President of the Councils of State and Ministers Raúl Castro Ruz welcomed in a cordial atmosphere on Thursday afternoon His Excellency, First Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who is in Cuba on an official visit hace 4 months ago The President of the Councils of State and Ministers Raúl Castro Ruz welcomed in a cordial atmosphere on Thursday afternoon His Excellency, First Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who is in Cuba on an official visit

Raúl Receives Prime Minister of Lesotho The leaders talked about the relations of friendship existing between both countries and reiterated the will to broaden bilatweral ties. hace 4 months ago The leaders talked about the relations of friendship existing between both countries and reiterated the will to broaden bilatweral ties.

Why is the Refendum Delayed? The MUD started to request the recall referendum by mid April, when they should have done it since January if they wanted to have it held in 2016 hace 3 months ago

Matthew’s Impact in the Caribbean News from diverse media reported about the negative balance caused by hurricane Matthew in its passage through the Antilles hace 3 months ago

Fidel, a Hurricane Hunter Faced with the destroyed roads, mutilated trees and the rubble and wanting to administer the people after hurricane Flora in 1963, the hope was in the olive green worn by the Commander in Chief. hace 3 months ago

The Uncertain Fate of the Human Species Let us not forget that this Sunday there will be a debate of candidates. On the first occasion, two weeks ago, there was one who caused a stir. Mr Trump who was supposed to be a trained expert disqualified Barack and his policy hace 3 months ago

Cuban Marlies Mejias, Joins Professional Cycling Club Marlies, who is in Mexico, where she took part in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships, posted a note in which she revealed the news of her move to the Weber Shimano Ladies Power hace 3 months ago

Women, at their Best In Varadero, on November 21 and 22, the 6th Seminar of Women Athletics Leaders in the Americas will be held. hace 2 months ago In Varadero, on November 21 and 22, the 6th Seminar of Women Athletics Leaders in the Americas will be held.

Trumps Unexpected Triumph in Key States Assured Him Victory The Republican won 288 electoral votes in front of the 218 of Hillary Clinton, while the other two contestants, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party and Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, although they won individual votes, did not achieve any of those in this Indirect and complex election hace 2 months ago

Donald Trump 45th President of the United States of America The republican candidate triumphed with 288 votes over Hillary Clinton with 215 in the presidential elections hace 2 months ago

Cubas Extraordinary Youth Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the new generations of Cubans in his keynote lecture at the Aula Magna, with the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz hace 2 months ago

The Falsehoods of Cuballama Clandestine technological networks, illegal procedures committed for years ... Juventud Rebelde expands on the elements that confirm the fraud of this company in Cuba hace 1 month ago

Raul Bids Farewell to President Maduro The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, saw off the President of Venezuela at the José Martí international airport, on Thursday afternoon hace 1 month ago The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, saw off the President of Venezuela at the José Martí international airport, on Thursday afternoon

Youth, Rebelliousness and Causes (II) The Havana Film Festival also has space for the youngsters of the family hace 1 month ago The Havana Film Festival also has space for the youngsters of the family

Tribute to Vilma Espin in Segundo Frente Students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School of Santiago de Cuba placed a wreath on behalf of the Cuban people, on the ninth anniversary of the death of the Heroine hace 7 months ago

López-Gavilán and Reve Orchestra big winners of Cubadisco 2016 hace 8 months ago

The Historian of Havana received the Medal of Knight Grade of the Order of Leopold of Belgium. The traveling exhibition Natures of Art Nouveau inaugurated

Ivanchuk Wins the Classic Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk defeated Leinier Dominguez last Monday with black chess pieces hace 7 months ago Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk defeated Leinier Dominguez last Monday with black chess pieces

hace 7 months ago

Parlatino Commissions Meet in Havana They analyse the state Health and Education in the region hace 7 months ago They analyse the state Health and Education in the region

All Guantánamo Belongs to the Cubans The audiovisual by Colombian filmmaker Hernando Calvo Ospina, shows the feelings of the Cuban people, especially of the people from Guantanamo regarding the illegal occupation of Cuban territory by the U.S naval base hace 7 months ago

The Refugee Horror Movie: 24 per Minute O n the World Refugee Day, the number of those who emigrate from armed conflicts has been quadrupled regarding the past decade. More than the half of them are children hace 7 months ago

Morelia Teachers Support those in Oaxaca Although the demonstrations of teachers in Oaxaca have been ending in repression and death, Morelia’s teachers have decided to join the fight of their colleagues hace 7 months ago

Hemingway Club Invites You to Enjoy Sailing Events on the Boardwalk This Sunday from the coast area of ​​the National Hotel a formation of motor yachts will make a Nautical Parade inside the bay of Havana to turn in front of the statue of Christ, among other parades hace 7 months ago

Fidel´s Precept Regarding Technology Since the triumph of the Revolution the top leader´s vision to keep up to date with the ultimate progress of information technology and telecommunication was evident hace 5 months ago

Dilma Rousseff Did NOT Commit Tax Manoeuvres They maintain that it could have been a "crime of responsibility" hace 7 months ago

Legality and Control of Parliamentary Commissions on the Table Relevant legal and operational issues concerning the country’s internal running will be on the table for the meetings of ten permanent work commissions of the National People’s Power Assembly hace 7 months ago

Loyalty to Marxism and Defence of Sovereignty In celebration of 95 years of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping called to sustain economic development and be faithful to the four cardinal principles hace 7 months ago

A Warmly Cheerful Season The official start of summer in the country, held the day before in Sancti Spiritus province seat of the national act for July 26, became an authentic village festival hace 6 months ago

Young Cadets in Santiago de Cuba Pay Floral Tribute to José Maceo Commemorative act in the 120th anniversary of death of the nicknamed León del Oriente hace 6 months ago Commemorative act in the 120th anniversary of death of the nicknamed León del Oriente

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair in a New British Fright Just when Brexit have barely begun to take effect, a report unleashed the scandal for the unjustified involvement of London in Iraq war hace 6 months ago

The Shinning Stars of France UEFA made public the Team of the Tournament of the EURO 2016 hace 6 months ago

What is Happening in Venezuela? A Twisted Reality The Bolivarian nation is the focus of unconventional war that tries to overthrow the Revolution through new faces and costumes hace 6 months ago

Diaz-Canel Gave the Warm Embrace of Cuba to Nicaragua The First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers read a letter with the salutations of Raul, Fidel and the Cuban people at the ceremony for the 37 years of the Sandinista Revolution hace 6 months ago

Like an Inland Sea Considered one of the wonders of civil engineering of Cuba, the Zaza, the largest reservoir in the archipelago, located in Sancti Spiritus, supports major production programs in the country hace 6 months ago

UN Calls Weekly Ceasefire for 48 Hours in Syria With the aim of sending aid to the civilians in areas of continuous conflict the international entity calls local truces hace 6 months ago

Wild Heat Lions, elephants, antelopes... knickknacks, trips, amusement, fun... That’s the Zoo. But beware of the heat hace 6 months ago Lions, elephants, antelopes... knickknacks, trips, amusement, fun... That’s the Zoo. But beware of the heat

Cuba and its Youth Pay Homage to the Best Friend of Friends This Thursday, the world is celebrating, together with the Bolivarian people from Venezuela, the 62nd Anniversary of the birth of Eternal Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías hace 6 months ago This Thursday, the world is celebrating, together with the Bolivarian people from Venezuela, the 62Anniversary of the birth of Eternal Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías

Exchanged Summer Camps Following the initiative of the Young Communists’ League, summer camps allowed hundreds of participants to get familiar with emblematic and historical sites of Cuba hace 6 months ago Following the initiative of the Young Communists’ League, summer camps allowed hundreds of participants to get familiar with emblematic and historical sites of Cuba

Cuban Flag to be Hoisted Today The official welcome to the Cuban delegation to take part in the Olympic Games will be held at six o’clock in the afternoon hace 6 months ago

Pedaling to Pay Honor to Martí and Fidel Two brave young from the Martí Youth Movement have challenged the intense heat of the summer in Cuba, just to wait the 90th birthday of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Birán hace 5 months ago Two brave young from the Martí Youth Movement have challenged the intense heat of the summer in Cuba, just to wait the 90birthday of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Birán

Nearly 84 Cubans in Colombia Choose Voluntary Deportation These emigrants do not want Colombia as the place for living or applying for refuge; but as the route to arrive to the United States hace 5 months ago

Following Fournier’s Wake This Tuesday the Cuban rower Ángel Fournier will try to get closer to the podium hace 5 months ago

The Heroism of Fidel in Pictures A total of 90 images — the number of years that the Commander in Chief will be next August13 —reflect in synthesis the telluric energy that Fidel has always showed hace 5 months ago

Anti-imperialist Students Come together in Havana The 50th anniversary of the Latin American and Caribbean Students Organization is celebrated this Thursday hace 5 months ago The 50anniversary of the Latin American and Caribbean Students Organization is celebrated this Thursday

Fidel’s Birthday Celebrated Across the Cuba Land hace 5 months ago

Bolivian President Leaves Cuba after Visit Evo Morales Ayma visited our country to join the celebrations for Fidel’s 90 th birthday hace 5 months ago

Dilma: There´s Only a Way to Judge a President: Holding Direct Elections She´ll resort to the Senate to defend democracy and demand justice hace 5 months ago

Same Result not as Good as Expected The Cuban delegation netted the same amount of medals as 2012 London, but the total of medals was inferior to that of four years ago hace 5 months ago

Flamenco Live Music and Dancing Presentations Accompanied by his group, guitarist Reynier Mariño performed at Avellaneda hall of the National Theater, where he presented Regreso his latest record hace 5 months ago Regreso

Merkel, Renzi and Hollande Hold Meeting about the Challenges of Europe The European Union (EU) needs greater cooperation in terms of immigration and security hace 5 months ago

Stars for a Night With different school training and in front of a demanding audience, 12 professional dancers from the main ballet companies came to Havana to show why they are at the top of today´s classic dance hace 5 months ago

IT Use with More Security The Network Applications Business Base Unit extends its service to other entities of the country, with the aim of strengthening those computer-based systems hace 5 months ago

Champions Back at Home The Cuban athletes are back in their respective provinces after taking part in the Olympic Games, a champions were given special recognitions hace 5 months ago

Meeting of the National Council of the FEU The National Council of the FEU, in section since last Sunday until today August 29, is celebrating the 60 years of the historic Letter from Mexico, and discussing the two documents of the 7 th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, subject to a wide people´s consultation hace 5 months ago

US Transportation Secretary will Travel to Cuba Cuban Deputy Minister of Transport ratifies the reopening of US regular flights next Wednesday with the JetBlue airline landing in Santa Clara hace 5 months ago

More Turists Arriving in Cuba Visitor arrivals grew 13 percent in July. From January to the end of July arrivals increased 11.8 percent. Nearly 259,250 visitors more than in the period January-July 2015, have been visiting Cuba hace 4 months ago

Initiation Day The opening of every school and the exchange between teachers and pupils, family and the community was the most relevant of the first school-day of September hace 4 months ago

Knowledge Cuban Economics Needs

Production Management and Operations is the subject of the World Conference that gathered together more than 400 specialists from 36 countries in Havana hace 4 months ago

Yunidis Returns to Win Silver Medal Yunidis Castillo enjoyed the privilege of placing Cuba in the medal table of R ío de Janeiro Paralympic Games by winning a silver medal hace 4 months ago

Information Technology in Cuba: Strategic Necessity The implementation of IT in the society goes beyond Internet access and is connected with automation, Ministry of Communications IT director Magda Brito D´Toste told JR hace 4 months ago The implementation of IT in the society goes beyond Internet access and is connected with automation, Ministry of CommunicationsIT director Magda Brito D´Toste told JR

United States and Russia Agreed on Extension of Ceasefire in Syria This Wednesday both countries agreed to extend for 48 hours the ceasefire in force since last Monday, and affirmed that violence is significantly inferior hace 4 months ago This Wednesday both countries agreed to extend for 48 hours the ceasefire in force since last Monday, and affirmed that violence is significantly inferior

Cuba Keeps Tab on Chikungunya, Zika and Dengue hace 4 months ago

Cuban Authorities Shed Light on Potentials of Motembo Oilfield The international media twisted a press release originally published by MEO Australia Limited Company hace 4 months ago

Mongolia, Cuba and a Sun Called José Martí Mongolia’s President on an official visit to Cuba held talks with Raúl and paid tribute to the National Hero at the Revolution Square hace 4 months ago

Note from the Cuban Volleyball Federation For the crime of rape, Abraham Alfonso Gavilán, Ricardo Norberto Calvo Manzano, Rolando Cepeda Abreu and Osmani Santiago Uriarte Mestre were sentenced to five years in prison. Luis Sosa Tomás Sierra was sentenced to three and half years in prison.

Luis Sosa Tomás Sierra was sentenced to three and half years in prison. hace 4 months ago

Opposition Rejects Recall Referendum Contrary to what the Democratic Unity Roundtable is pushing for, Adán Chávez considers that the request of that referendum is “a fake” and that the opposition’s aim is to impose violence and coup. The economic war, base of the aggression hace 3 months ago

Baracoa and Maisí for Soon Recovery This Wednesday at daybreak and after a disastrous night, we´ll assess the impact of hurricane Matthew hace 3 months ago

Communication Networks Seriously Affected in the Eastern Tip of Guantánamo Communications were completely cut off in Imías and Maisí municipalities hace 3 months ago

Green untreatable ... daring Caribbean Cuban football team unapologetic jumped Friday on the court, imbued it difficult for the processing of their similar and US favorite during the friendly match held at Havana´s Pedro Marrero Stadium National hace 3 months ago

A Forum of Support for the Island On the closing day of the Fair the Minister of Overseas Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba highlighted the good progress of the economic ties with Venezuela, China and Russia, as well as Spain, France and the Caribbean nations hace 2 months ago On the closing day of the Fair the Minister of Overseas Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba highlighted the good progress of the economic ties with Venezuela, China and Russia, as well as Spain, France and the Caribbean nations

A Thirty Year-old Lady’s Beauty This international marathon has seen thousands of Cuban and foreign runners, either experienced or newcomers and those eager to take part in a long–haul race, without thinking about a place or the finish hace 2 months ago

Raúl Receives the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam In the fraternal meeting, both leaders noted the excellent state of bilateral relations and ratified the will to continue strengthening political, commercial, economic, financial, investment and cooperation ties hace 2 months ago

Being in Solidarity with Venezuela Speech by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, at the ceremony for the 12th Anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP), and the 22nd Anniversary of the first meeting of Fidel Castro with Hugo Chavez. Palace of Conventions, December 14, 2016, "Year 58 of the Revolution" hace 1 month ago Speech by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, at the ceremony for the 12th Anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP), and the 22nd Anniversary of the first meeting of Fidel Castro with Hugo Chavez. Palace of Conventions, December 14, 2016, "Year 58 of the Revolution"

Proud to be Cuban The commemorations for the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution will be days of jubilation, optimism, responsibility and confidence in the future of the country. It could not be otherwise hace 1 month ago

