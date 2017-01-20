The grief still remains in the families of those who committed crimes or died when leaving the country illegally motivated by the defunct wet foot/dry foot policy
5 days ago
Representatives of social and progressive movements will also meet as part of the meeting, to be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on January 25th and will be preceded by the meeting of national coordinators on 21, 22 and 23, and by the meeting of foreign ministers, scheduled for the 24th
6 days ago
Immunotherapy developed in the country against lung cancer, whose clinical trials in the United States began recently, has already benefited around 10,000 people worldwide
9 days ago
For several years, it had been a permanent interest of the Cuban government to adopt a new immigration agreement with the United States to solve the serious problems that continued to affect migration relations, despite the existence of bilateral agreements in this area
9 days ago
Members of the University Student Federation gathered at the foot of the steps of the University of Havana, at the memorial that keeps his ashes
14 days ago
Initial shipment includes two containers of 20 tons of charcoal, at a price of $ 420 per ton
15 days ago
The Young Communist League, student organizations and youth movements are preparing the homage to Martí, on the 164th anniversary of his birth
20 days ago
This 2017 brings surprises to those who like to look at the sky, including two eclipses of sun that can be seen in our continent
20 days ago
The measure seeks to preserve the Cuban mollusk because of the excessive exploitation mainly caused by the international demand of collectors
20 days ago
The Revolutionary Armed Forces and the José Martí Pioneers Organization are calling all the Cuban schoolchildren to take part in the Amigos de las FAR competition
20 days ago
A great number of the signings collected by the MUD are fraudulent, CNE assures
hace 7 months ago
As our top pro-independence leaders Marti and Fidel bore the same patriotic genes of Céspedes, that “father of all Cubans” who produced the best soldier-children for his army
hace 1 month ago
The FAR is six decades old and is seen by Cuban children as the guarantee for a happy childhood in a sovereign homeland. JR published today the prizewinners of the 2016 Amigos de las FAR competition
20 days ago
Remarks by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, during the massive posthumous tribute to the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, in the Revolution Square on November 29, 2016, “Year 58 of the Revolution”
hace 1 month ago
From his own government, the US president receives negative control proposals on the possession of weapons
hace 7 months ago
Cuban youth talk about Fidel in the present tense. It cannot be otherwise, he taught them that utopias become reality and that the destiny of the Fatherland belongs to them
hace 1 month ago
OAS aligned with opposition schemes promoting violence
hace 8 months ago
The Organizing Committee of the Central Committee of the Party, the State and Government for the funeral of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, informs the population how the tributes to the leader of the Cuban Revolution will be carried out in the coming days
hace 2 months ago
Justin Trudeau concluded his official visit to Cuba, where the ties between both countries were strengthened
hace 2 months ago
On the death of the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba has declared nine days of National Mourning, from 06:00 hours from November 26 to 12:00 Hours on December 4, 2016
hace 2 months ago
In an atmosphere of fraternity, they talked about the excellent relations existing between both nations and the historic ties binding them
hace 3 months ago
Students, university students, workers, farmers and Cuban workers who defended our independence in the context of the Continental Day for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism
hace 2 months ago
The text arrived after the re-compilation and study of initiatives arising from the deep exercise of dialogue that followed the triumph of the No in the plebiscite of October 2. A constructive atmosphere and good will prevailed in the delegations of the Government and the FARC-EP during its more than 15 days of work in Havana
hace 2 months ago
Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reflected in Sancti Spíritus on the vital contribution the participation of young people in all the processes of the nation represents for Cuba
hace 2 months ago
Ariel Martínez knew he wanted to feel forever the thrill filling his heart. That’s why he is today a soloist of Cuba’s National Ballet
hace 2 months ago
The neoliberal measures imposed by the government of Mauricio Macri have left thousands of Argentineans unemployed 60 per cent of Argentines are unemployed
hace 2 months ago
Do we believe we are invulnerable on the road or do we think that drivers are solely responsible for what happens on it? In Cuba, pedestrians increasingly affect the occurrence of traffic accidents
hace 2 months ago
The commemorations for the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution will be days of jubilation, optimism, responsibility and confidence in the future of the country. It could not be otherwise
hace 1 month ago
In the 3rd. Meeting of Cuban residents in the neighbouring country, they discussed the role of that community in the current stage of bilateral relations
hace 3 months ago
The mass demonstrations three days ago in Germany were seconded by thousands of Belgians who spilled out into the streets in Brussels this Tuesday
hace 4 months ago
Although in fact the most important is the silence of weapons, made official last August 29, the real effect of the bilateral agreement will be seen from now on with the demobilization of rebels, the redress of victims, the sanction of serious crimes and the commitments made by the Government in terms of illegal drugs
hace 3 months ago
The climate of protest is maintained in several US cities
hace 2 months ago
The Cuban Johen Lefont created today a world record in dominion of the ball, in a swimming pool
hace 2 months ago
Researchers and scientists from many countries recognize the effectiveness of Heberprot-P in the treatment to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcer
hace 1 month ago
In the awards gala celebrated this Thursday in the Charles Chaplin cinema, the public opinion prize was also announced, granted to Ya no es antes, by Cuban Lester Hamlet
hace 1 month ago
President Raul Castro came to say goodbye. Three days of a visit is a further step in the process of normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States
hace 10 months ago
On the agenda of the Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, was the visit to the city of Hiroshima
hace 7 months ago
The terrible attacks occurred on Tuesday in a unique situation: the role of Turkey in the refugee program in Europe, the recomposition of its links with Russia and Israel and the decline of the Islamic State
hace 6 months ago
Julio César La Cruz was a shadow moving out of the reach of Kazakh Adilbek Niyazymbetov. Thereby Cuba took its third gold medal in the current Olympic Games
hace 5 months ago
The National Council of the University Student Federation concluded in Havana with the review of important documents approved in the 7thCongress of the Party
hace 4 months ago
Luis Felipe Rivera from Isla de la Juventud reached 1 000 runs scored; Yosvany Alarcón from Las Tunas has 100 home-runs now; Yorbis Borroto, from Ciego de Avila 200 doubles. The latest achievement: Alexander Ayala (100 HRs) and Danel Castro (1000 RBIs)
hace 4 months ago
The first visit to Cuba by a Chinese Prime Minister produced important agreements which confirmed the strength of 56 year-old ties
hace 4 months ago
Sme representatives from Latin American countries left the room when Brazil’s President addressed the meeting
hace 4 months ago
Cuba’s Ministry for Public Health, committed with the solidarity and humanist principles which have always guided the Cuban medical cooperation, informs that it will continue to take part in the agreement, still amid the recent events in Brazil
hace 3 months ago
President of the National Defense Council, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz visited Santiago de Cuba on the occasion of the threat posed by great intensity hurricane Matthew
hace 3 months ago
This Thursday the people of Cuba paid tribute to 73 victims of the crime staged in Barbados
hace 3 months ago
During her stay, Sylvia Burwell met with her Cuban counterpart, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Minister of Public Health and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of control, research, surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of cancer
hace 3 months ago
Diverse reactions in the United States and the rest of the world to Trump’s unexpected victory. Demonstrations against the elected president
hace 2 months ago
Once more Fernando Pérez is at the core of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema with his film Últimos días en La Habana
hace 1 month ago
Onel Santa Clara, from Guantanamo, managed to be placed in third in the classification of that category in the 52nd Vuelta Ciclística of Costa Rica
hace 1 month ago
The 22nd National Forum of University Students of Exact, Natural, Social and Humanistic Sciences boosts research development for new scientific, economic, social and environmental knowledge in the country
hace 8 months ago
The participants in the event, among them a Cuban delegation headed by the First Secretary of the UJC denounce the attacks against Venezuela, including by the OAS
hace 7 months ago
The famous dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta gives an interview about his own ballet company, which will be officially launched next April 8
hace 10 months ago
The Cubans join the Ottawa Champions team roster next season in the independent Can-Am League
hace 8 months ago
Engage Cuba welcomes flight permission announced by the U.S Transport Department
hace 7 months ago
From today until September 20 a democratic debate will be held throughout the country, in which millions of Cubans will participate directly
hace 7 months ago
Against Japan this time, the Cuban men's volleyball squad again showed many ups and downs in its game, and it cost them having to do their utmost to subjugate the Nipponese
hace 7 months ago
Secretary General of the United Nations Organization said he was happy to visit our country again and reiterated the recognition of the role Cuba is playing in the peace process in Colombia
hace 7 months ago
It is a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Panama, said Diaz-Canel
hace 7 months ago
Robots have begun to reproduce themselves following the biological principles of evolution and genetic inheritance.
hace 6 months ago
They give special recognition to Fidel and Raul in the political-cultural gala for the 30th anniversary of this prestigious scientific institution
hace 6 months ago
With the aim of sending aid to the civilians in areas of continuous conflict the international entity calls local truces
hace 6 months ago
Russia could help with this initiative to the process for reconquering Syrian cities carried out by the Government
hace 6 months ago
Nearly 1 500 young Catholics from every diocese in Cuba and other Christian churches, together with bishops, priests, religious and seminarians, have participated in the event
hace 5 months ago
Qatar 2015 runner-up Yosbany Veitía
hace 5 months ago
Resolution 261/2016 establishes the application of the Special Contribution to Social Security and the Tax on Personal Income to workers from Cuban companies with certain requirements
hace 4 months ago
In Cuban rural classrooms there are mountains of touching and surprising experiences. They should be our morrow every September and every second of life
hace 4 months ago
Work visit by ACS Secretary
hace 4 months ago
The Olympic spirit is awakening again in Rio de Janeiro with the celebration of the 15th Paralympic Games from today until September 18
hace 4 months ago
The Boeing 737, flight 1041 came from Miami with 92 travelers on board
hace 4 months ago
In a cordial atmosphere, the two leaders discussed about the good state of relations between Cuba and Iran and ratified the willingness to continue to develop cooperation ties and exchange between the two countries
hace 4 months ago
In a fraternal meeting, the two leaders talked about the excellent relations between the two countries, and the main cooperation projects, and the projections for the strengthening of bilateral ties
hace 4 months ago
Acts of initiation in the University Student Federation will take place throughout the country this Friday
hace 3 months ago
Josefina Vidal delt with key elements of the hostile policy and open confrontation established by that economic, financial and commercial siege by Washington against our country
hace 3 months ago
The declaration of the parties was released in Havana by the heads of delegations
hace 3 months ago
Cuban Arlenis Sierra was second on Saturday in the points race
hace 3 months ago
In his first activity in Cuba, the premier of the Democratic Republic of Algeria spoke with Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, about the relations of friendship and mutual respect that both nations maintain
hace 3 months ago
We should not be surprised by the amazement of those who discover admiringly that in Cuba, for example, the ballet is an art that belongs to us all, because it also gives meaning to our existence
hace 2 months ago
Chess, like any sport, also throws down predictions and generates unexpected news, such as the triumph of Mednyi Vsadnik by comfortable 5-1 over the host squad
hace 2 months ago
The Argentinean film The Illustrious Citizen, by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, will inaugurate the 38th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema
hace 2 months ago
The signing in Brussels of the Agreement of political dialogue and cooperation between Cuba, the EU and its member states buries the Common Position and inspires respect
hace 1 month ago
The Havana Film Festival also has space for the youngsters of the family
hace 1 month ago
The Chancellors of both countries express concern for the tensions in the inter-Korean region, so they have reinforced their collaboration in the area
hace 9 months ago
The Rector of the University of Havana Gustavo Cobreiro presided over the ceremony giving the university degree diploma to 111 doctors of Specific Sciences and two Doctors in Science
hace 8 months ago
President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the modernization of the Cuban economy opens up good prospects for cooperation with Cuba in agriculture and other economic sectors
hace 8 months ago
Message of condolence by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, on the events that occurred in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016
hace 7 months ago
Any attempt to help fight terrorism should recognize the sovereignty and the legitimate government of Syria, said the nation
hace 7 months ago
The plan is that the signal will be transmitted 24 hours straight and will show essentially programs designed and produced in Cuba
hace 7 months ago
The Cuban Olympic champion in London 2012, has secured his Olympic ticket to Rio de Janeiro
hace 7 months ago
First Conference on International Cash Transfers in Havana is seen as an important step in this area, despite the persistence of the US blockade and the legal restrictions in the financial field impeding the normalization of relations in the sector
hace 7 months ago
The President of the National Association of Writers and Artists of Cuba Miguel Barnet said at the ceremony on the occasion of the 55th Anniversary of the Words to Intellectuals speech that all the cultural options Cubans have at present we owe them to Fidel
hace 6 months ago
After completing its unprecedented step in the Can-Am League, the Cuban team bid farewell to the northern lands with a win in the exhibition match against the Japanese Shikoku Island, the other guest in the tournament
hace 6 months ago
Members of the Central Committee were informed in detail about the reports on the execution of the Economic Plan in this first semester of the year and the State Budget Settlement in 2015
hace 6 months ago
The Ministry of Industries presents report to the National Assembly of People's Power
hace 6 months ago
Mariana and Marcos Maceo set up a home full of harmony
hace 6 months ago
Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa are the BRICS countries which are focusing on non-polluting energy projects and infrastructure dedicated to it
hace 6 months ago
The recent meeting in Washington is the continuity of the meeting held in Havana on December 2015
hace 5 months ago
Her status as World champion places discus thrower Denia Caballero in the spotlight of the Cuban athletics for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
hace 5 months ago
The national flag is now waving in Rio de Janeiro. “An embrace from the Cuban people”, INDER’s chairman wrote on a mural erected in the Olympic village
hace 5 months ago
Fernando René Deulofeu Rodríguez gets one hundred kilograms of honey per hive while the country’s average is 42
hace 5 months ago
Luis Monteagudo López was born on June 15, 1927; however he always celebrates on August 13
hace 5 months ago
These new offers will join the ones designed in Cuba
hace 5 months ago
Havana is hosting the 88th CLAC meeting in the midst of great challenges to be faced by Cuba given the increase of air traffic in the Island
hace 5 months ago
Journalist and music connoisseur Rafael Lam launched a book offering details of Cuba’s musical train and its founding leader
hace 5 months ago
The farewell act to the Cuban delegation ahead of the Paralympic Games Rio de Janeiro 2016 will take place on August 25 at the Revolution Square and the outstanding athlete Omara Durand will carry the flag
hace 5 months ago
Going through the sentimental and physical intensities in a peak month, like this August has been, when the Hermanos Saíz Association is turning three decades, the echoes of the traditional pilgrimage to the highest point of Cuba staged by the artistic youth could not be overlooked
hace 4 months ago
On Tuesday the legislative body in question went into heated debate before the final vote to be issued today Wednesday
hace 4 months ago
Cuba´s Transportation Minister met with his American counterpart
hace 4 months ago
The streets of Caracas are protected by patrol and motorcycle units. The officers deployed belong to several bodies of the State security, and they give priority to parks, squares and other recreational areas in the city.
hace 4 months ago
Miguel Díaz-Canel visits institutions and constructing works in Pinar del Río
hace 4 months ago
Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodríguez, who gave him details on the 17thSummit of Non Aligned countries
hace 4 months ago
Raúl recognized the work done by Cuban internationalists in different countries and made special reference to the role played by Henry Reeve Medical Brigade during Ebola epidemics in Africa
hace 4 months ago
As part of the historic visit by Japan´s Prime Minister to our country , this Thursday, the Asian leader paid tribute to National Hero José Martí and presided over the exchange of diplomatic notes making official a donation by the Japanese Government to Cuba
hace 4 months ago
Actions are defined to face the natural phenomenon and to undertake the recovery after its wake
hace 3 months ago
Images and testimonies after the passage of Matthew add to the history of hurricanes.
hace 3 months ago
This brigade will work with specialists and graduates of Hygiene and Epidemiology as part of the more than 600 Cuban health collaborators who provide services in that sister country
hace 3 months ago
The Army General held a working meeting with ministers and other leaders involved in the recovery of the eastern region
hace 3 months ago
The Venezuelan Navy ship Tango 63 came into the Bay of Santiago de Cuba, with humanitarian aid for victims of Hurricane Matthew in the province of Guantanamo
hace 3 months ago
The chess player from Mayabeque Leinier Dominguez begins on Sunday his wanderings in the 32nd European Club Championship
hace 2 months ago
In his exchange with the Bolivian president, Juantorena presented details of the strategies of work in Cuba for the development of athletes and stimulate the mass practice of physical activities in all age groups
hace 2 months ago
Joint Declaration made public as a result of the official visit to Cuba by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang following Army General Raúl Castro Ruz’s invitation, also lists the 18 points on the successful result of the visit
hace 2 months ago
Speech by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, at the ceremony for the 12th Anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP), and the 22nd Anniversary of the first meeting of Fidel Castro with Hugo Chavez. Palace of Conventions, December 14, 2016, "Year 58 of the Revolution"
hace 1 month ago
The debates on the first day of the 12th Latin-American Meeting on Gender and Communication revolved around the women’s involvement in the economy, the rural environments and the media
hace 8 months ago
Medical studies reveal how class differences affect life expectancy in the society of that northern nation
hace 9 months ago
The Mayor of a friendly U.S city has visited Havana with the desire of reinforcing the historical solidarity between his city and Cuba
hace 8 months ago
On the recent visit to the island Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders met with the President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Raul Castro, and discussed progress in bilateral relations and the potential for development
hace 7 months ago
When the existence entails great pain, should the suffering person eliminate the agony accelerating the end of their life? Euthanasia practices continue being a challenge in the bioethical, legal and medical orders
hace 7 months ago
OAS calls a meeting in Washington on June 21 with ex-presidents promoting dialogue
hace 7 months ago
The leader of the Cuban Revolution has managed to reach the deepest roots of an ancient problem of mankind
hace 7 months ago
Protests against education reform that teachers consider unjust is costing lives, including that of a journalist. So far dozens injured because of the violent repression
hace 7 months ago
Members of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League (UJC) from student organizations and youth movements held an exchange last Thursday, with representatives of the new generation of religious leaders in Cuba
hace 7 months ago
The First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba will be present at the ceremony scheduled for Sunday June 26 in Cocolí, Panama
hace 7 months ago
Cuban stockbreeding will experience a gradual takeoff after receiving modern equipment, as a result of several credits granted to Cuba. However, the considerable exit of technicians, engineers, veterinarians and skilled workers is a major obstacle for its development
hace 7 months ago
A singular initiative organized by the José Martí Youth Movement, reinforces values and the defense of our national identity
hace 6 months ago
Economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the conflict over Ukraine will be extended for another six months
hace 6 months ago
The former president of Argentina defines the campaign carried out against her as falseaccusations that only seek to deflect the attention from the serious situation
in Argentina
hace 6 months ago
Challenges will define whether Britain's new president will be a «lady of iron»
hace 6 months ago
Cuba’s Council of State agreed to relieve comrades Marino Murillo Jorge and Rodolfo Alarcón of their responsibilities
hace 6 months ago
DTV reception in Cuba reaches the 60 percent of national territory. More than one million of receivers are in the hands of the population
hace 6 months ago
The Cuban delegation to the Olympics reccived its standard
hace 6 months ago
Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa are the BRICS countries which are focusing on non-polluting energy projects and infrastructure dedicated to it
hace 6 months ago
The Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes verified last Thursday the beginning of the operations in the modern plant built in the areas of the nickel company Comandante Pedro Sotto Alba in Moa, Holguín
hace 6 months ago
More than 600 plots were planned to kill the Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The Cuban people’s involvement was the key to their dismantling
hace 6 months ago
This exhibition is part of the activities to pay honor to Fidel's 90th
birthday
hace 5 months ago
French companies will operate at Havana’s José Martí International Airport. The project foresees the financing and execution of immediate actions to improve the quality of service, as well as mid-term and long-term investments, in line with the expected increase of travelers
hace 5 months ago
Venezuelan Journalist Ernesto Villegas offers lecture on the Latin American leader and Latin-American communicator
hace 5 months ago
Venezuelan opposition insists in calling to social upheaval and violence
hace 5 months ago
Nearly thirty young artists and intellectuals from the Hermanos Saíz Association will arrive to the Pico Turquino this August 13 to celebrate the 90th birthday of the historical leader of the Revolution and the International Youth Day
hace 5 months ago
Cuban students joined their regional brothers 50 years ago in a very symbolic space of struggle: Havana´s University Grandstand
hace 5 months ago
Next Monday August 22, the National Union of Cuban Artists and Writers will turn 55 years. This will be celebrated with a cultural gala at Havana’s Alicia Alonso Theater
hace 5 months ago
President Dos Santos opened the 7th Congress of the Party and ensured that it is for all Angolans without distinction
hace 5 months ago
The deal will enable the phone calls, through direct interconnection between both countries
hace 5 months ago
In a friendly atmosphere, they exchanged views on the positive state of bilateral relations and expressed their interest in broadening these in the economic, commercial, financial and cooperation sectors
hace 5 months ago
Colombia’s President revealed in Twitter the question to be answered by Colombians to decide on the future of the process, which will end more than 50 years of armed conflict in the South American country
hace 4 months ago
President Dilma Rousseff removed from office by 61 votes in the Senate, ratifies that she will continue struggling to build a better future. They couldn´t disqualified her politically, as the Right was also trying. Michel Temer, the coup perpetrator, ran out to take the oath. Continental rejection to the coup is growing up
hace 4 months ago
After the ceasefire came into force a new stage is beginning
hace 4 months ago
The duo made up by Magia López and Alexey Rodríguez Mola has been strengthened as time is passing by, supported by lot of work and love for the music that is born in the neighborhood and reflects life with its conflicts: the Hip Hop
hace 4 months ago
Green Mussel or perna viridis features as one of the exotic species invading Cienfuegos bay for over a decade
hace 4 months ago
The festival makes up a model of integration that has allowed the audience to receive a high quality program
hace 4 months ago
Through the signing of a contract attachement, the operator can expand the service and the network coverage, through its affiliated companies in other countries
hace 4 months ago
In a cordial meeting, the distinguished guest expressed his satisfaction for visiting Cuba, and reaffirmed his admiration of the country's struggle, accomplishments, and disinterested aid to other peoples
hace 4 months ago
The President of the Councils of State and Ministers Raúl Castro Ruz welcomed in a cordial atmosphere on Thursday afternoon His Excellency, First Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who is in Cuba on an official visit
hace 4 months ago
The leaders talked about the relations of friendship existing between both countries and reiterated the will to broaden bilatweral ties.
hace 3 months ago
The MUD started to request the recall referendum by mid April, when they should have done it since January if they wanted to have it held in 2016
hace 3 months ago
News from diverse media reported about the negative balance caused by hurricane Matthew in its passage through the Antilles
hace 3 months ago
Faced with the destroyed roads, mutilated trees and the rubble and wanting to administer the people after hurricane Flora in 1963, the hope was in the olive green worn by the Commander in Chief.
hace 3 months ago
Let us not forget that this Sunday there will be a debate of candidates. On the first occasion, two weeks ago, there was one who caused a stir. Mr Trump who was supposed to be a trained expert disqualified Barack and his policy
hace 3 months ago
Marlies, who is in Mexico, where she took part in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships, posted a note in which she revealed the news of her move to the Weber Shimano Ladies Power
hace 3 months ago
In Varadero, on November 21 and 22, the 6th Seminar of Women Athletics Leaders in the Americas will be held.
hace 2 months ago
The Republican won 288 electoral votes in front of the 218 of Hillary Clinton, while the other two contestants, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party and Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, although they won individual votes, did not achieve any of those in this Indirect and complex election
hace 2 months ago
The republican candidate triumphed with 288 votes over Hillary Clinton with 215 in the presidential elections
hace 2 months ago
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the new generations of Cubans in his keynote lecture at the Aula Magna, with the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz
hace 2 months ago
Clandestine technological networks, illegal procedures committed for years ... Juventud Rebelde expands on the elements that confirm the fraud of this company in Cuba
hace 1 month ago
The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, saw off the President of Venezuela at the José Martí international airport, on Thursday afternoon
hace 1 month ago
Students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School of Santiago de Cuba placed a wreath on behalf of the Cuban people, on the ninth anniversary of the death of the Heroine
hace 7 months ago
The Historian of Havana received the Medal of Knight Grade of the Order of Leopold of Belgium. The traveling exhibition Natures of Art Nouveau inaugurated
hace 7 months ago
Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk defeated Leinier Dominguez last Monday with black chess pieces
hace 7 months ago
On the 88th anniversary of the birth of the heroic guerrilla it is worth evoking two city environments that have in common the immense privilege of being involved in the history of this universal paradigm
hace 7 months ago
They analyse the state Health and Education in the region
hace 7 months ago
The audiovisual by Colombian filmmaker Hernando Calvo Ospina, shows the feelings of the Cuban people, especially of the people from Guantanamo regarding the illegal occupation of Cuban territory by the U.S naval base
hace 7 months ago
On the World Refugee Day, the number of those who emigrate from armed conflicts has been quadrupled regarding the past decade. More than the half of them are children
hace 7 months ago
Although the demonstrations of teachers in Oaxaca have been ending in repression and death, Morelia’s teachers have decided to join the fight of their colleagues
hace 7 months ago
This Sunday from the coast area of the National Hotel a formation of motor yachts will make a Nautical Parade inside the bay of Havana to turn in front of the statue of Christ, among other parades
hace 7 months ago
Since the triumph of the Revolution the top leader´s vision to keep up to date with the ultimate progress of information technology and telecommunication was evident
hace 5 months ago
They maintain that it could have been a "crime of responsibility"
hace 7 months ago
Relevant legal and operational issues concerning the country’s internal running will be on the table for the meetings of ten permanent work commissions of the National People’s Power Assembly
hace 6 months ago
In celebration of 95 years of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping called to sustain economic development and be faithful to the four cardinal principles
hace 6 months ago
The official start of summer in the country, held the day before in Sancti Spiritus province seat of the national act for July 26, became an authentic village festival
hace 6 months ago
Commemorative act in the 120th anniversary of death of the nicknamed León del Oriente
hace 6 months ago
Just when Brexit have barely begun to take effect, a report unleashed the scandal for the unjustified involvement of London in Iraq war
hace 6 months ago
UEFA made public the Team of the Tournament of the EURO 2016
hace 6 months ago
The Bolivarian nation is the focus of unconventional war that tries to overthrow the Revolution through new faces and costumes
hace 6 months ago
The First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers read a letter with the salutations of Raul, Fidel and the Cuban people at the ceremony for the 37 years of the Sandinista Revolution
hace 6 months ago
Considered one of the wonders of civil engineering of Cuba, the Zaza, the largest reservoir in the archipelago, located in Sancti Spiritus, supports major production programs in the country
hace 6 months ago
With the aim of sending aid to the civilians in areas of continuous conflict the international entity calls local truces
hace 6 months ago
Lions, elephants, antelopes... knickknacks, trips, amusement, fun... That’s the Zoo. But beware of the heat
hace 6 months ago
This Thursday, the world is celebrating, together with the Bolivarian people from Venezuela, the 62nd
Anniversary of the birth of Eternal Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías
hace 6 months ago
Following the initiative of the Young Communists’ League, summer camps allowed hundreds of participants to get familiar with emblematic and historical sites of Cuba
hace 5 months ago
The official welcome to the Cuban delegation to take part in the Olympic Games will be held at six o’clock in the afternoon
hace 5 months ago
Two brave young from the Martí Youth Movement have challenged the intense heat of the summer in Cuba, just to wait the 90th
birthday of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in Birán
hace 5 months ago
These emigrants do not want Colombia as the place for living or applying for refuge; but as the route to arrive to the United States
hace 5 months ago
This Tuesday the Cuban rower Ángel Fournier will try to get closer to the podium
hace 5 months ago
A total of 90 images —the number of years that the Commander in Chief will be next August13—reflect in synthesis the telluric energy that Fidel has always showed
hace 5 months ago
The 50th
anniversary of the Latin American and Caribbean Students Organization is celebrated this Thursday
hace 5 months ago
Evo Morales Ayma visited our country to join the celebrations for Fidel’s 90th birthday
hace 5 months ago
She´ll resort to the Senate to defend democracy and demand justice
hace 5 months ago
The Cuban delegation netted the same amount of medals as 2012 London, but the total of medals was inferior to that of four years ago
hace 5 months ago
Accompanied by his group, guitarist Reynier Mariño performed at Avellaneda hall of the National Theater, where he presented Regreso his latest record
hace 5 months ago
The European Union (EU) needs greater cooperation in terms of immigration and security
hace 5 months ago
With different school training and in front of a demanding audience, 12 professional dancers from the main ballet companies came to Havana to show why they are at the top of today´s classic dance
hace 5 months ago
The Network Applications Business Base Unit extends its service to other entities of the country, with the aim of strengthening those computer-based systems
hace 5 months ago
The Cuban athletes are back in their respective provinces after taking part in the Olympic Games, a champions were given special recognitions
hace 5 months ago
The National Council of the FEU, in section since last Sunday until today August 29, is celebrating the 60 years of the historic Letter from Mexico, and discussing the two documents of the 7th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, subject to a wide people´s consultation
hace 4 months ago
Cuban Deputy Minister of Transport ratifies the reopening of US regular flights next Wednesday with the JetBlue airline landing in Santa Clara
hace 4 months ago
Visitor arrivals grew 13 percent in July. From January to the end of July arrivals increased 11.8 percent. Nearly 259,250 visitors more than in the period January-July 2015, have been visiting Cuba
hace 4 months ago
The opening of every school and the exchange between teachers and pupils, family and the community was the most relevant of the first school-day of September
hace 4 months ago
Production Management and Operations is the subject of the World Conference that gathered together more than 400 specialists from 36 countries in Havana
hace 4 months ago
Yunidis Castillo enjoyed the privilege of placing Cuba in the medal table of Río de Janeiro Paralympic Games by winning a silver medal
hace 4 months ago
The implementation of IT in the society goes beyond Internet access and is connected with automation, Ministry of Communications
IT director Magda Brito D´Toste told JR
hace 4 months ago
This Wednesday both countries agreed to extend for 48 hours the ceasefire in force since last Monday, and affirmed that violence is significantly inferior
hace 4 months ago
The international media twisted a press release originally published by MEO Australia Limited Company
hace 4 months ago
Mongolia’s President on an official visit to Cuba held talks with Raúl and paid tribute to the National Hero at the Revolution Square
hace 4 months ago
For the crime of rape, Abraham Alfonso Gavilán, Ricardo Norberto Calvo Manzano, Rolando Cepeda Abreu and Osmani Santiago Uriarte Mestre were sentenced to five years in prison.Luis Sosa Tomás Sierra was sentenced to three and half years in prison.
hace 4 months ago
Contrary to what the Democratic Unity Roundtable is pushing for, Adán Chávez considers that the request of that referendum is “a fake” and that the opposition’s aim is to impose violence and coup. The economic war, base of the aggression
hace 3 months ago
This Wednesday at daybreak and after a disastrous night, we´ll assess the impact of hurricane Matthew
hace 3 months ago
Communications were completely cut off in Imías and Maisí municipalities
hace 3 months ago
Cuban football team unapologetic jumped Friday on the court, imbued it difficult for the processing of their similar and US favorite during the friendly match held at Havana´s Pedro Marrero Stadium National
hace 3 months ago
On the closing day of the Fair the Minister of Overseas Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba highlighted the good progress of the economic ties with Venezuela, China and Russia, as well as Spain, France and the Caribbean nations
hace 2 months ago
This international marathon has seen thousands of Cuban and foreign runners, either experienced or newcomers and those eager to take part in a long–haul race, without thinking about a place or the finish
hace 2 months ago
In the fraternal meeting, both leaders noted the excellent state of bilateral relations and ratified the will to continue strengthening political, commercial, economic, financial, investment and cooperation ties
hace 2 months ago
Photos of the Day
Cartoons